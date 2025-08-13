Whelpdale wows ’em: Burgess Hill Town off to flyer… Hassocks’ good start is checked by Crowborough

Burgess Hill Town have carried on after promotion to the Isthmian premier division where they left off last season – while Hassocks’ own flying start has been checked by the side they got promoted alongside.

The Hillians won 1-0 at Potters Bar Town on their return to the Isthmian premier division on Saturday. Hill had Chris Whelpdale to thank for a fine 69th minute goal that gave them victory in Hertfordshire on an afternoon when Jay Lovett and Gary Mansell’s side looked at home at the higher level.

On Tuesday night, Hill made it two wins from two with a 2-1 victory away to Cray Valley PM.

The Hillians went ahead against Cray through George Vorster and after the hosts levelled, Whelpdale got his second successive winner to leave them third in the early table.

Burgess Hill Town have had a flying start | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

Hassocks won 3-2 at home to Herne Bay in their first game at step four, in the Isthmian south east division, on Saturday.

Bosses declared themselves delighted with their Isthmian bow after goals from Alex Fair (2) and Lewis Finney saw off Herne Bay, Fair grabbing the winner in stoppage time.

It was the Robins first game at step four and manager James Westlake said: “It was a great day for the club. The first game was a great insight into the challenge of Step 4 football.

"We rode our luck at times, especially in the second half, but we stuck in there and a moment of quality won us the game in the last few moments.”

Hassocks FC come out for their Isthmian opener v Herne Bay | Picture: Phil Westlake

Also beaming was chairman Pat Harding, who said: “There were learning curves on and off the field with the increased demands at this level, but we’re adapting and enjoying the growth and test of it all.

"The games are more competitive and it’s an exciting time to be around the club as every game has an edge to it. We were fortunate to win on Saturday and I’d have taken a point with 10 minutes to go, so to win as a thrilling ending and left everyone elated at the final whistle.”

Hassocks could not keep the winning start going in their next game – going down 3-1 at Crowborough on Tuesday night after Fair put them in front.

The Crows have joined Hassocks in the Isthmian south east this season after winning the SCFL play-offs last spring.

Burgess Hill go to Aveley on Friday night in the league; Hassocks host Beckenham in the FA Cup on Saturday.