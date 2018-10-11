When is the Sussex Senior Cup second round draw and what is your team's number?

The Sussex Senior Challenge Cup is the most prestigious trophy in Sussex football.
And the Second Round Draw of competition will take pace on Saturday (October 13).
The draw will be broadcast at approximately 5.50pm on BBC Sussex (95.3FM, 104.5FM and on digital).
Ken Benham, Chief Executive of Sussex County FA, will carry out the draw alongside Ollie Powell, Football Services Manager.
Participating clubs can tune into BBC Sussex to listen to the draw as it unfolds, or follow it on twitter via the official twitter account: @SussexCountyFA.
The following teams will make up the Second Round Draw, and have been assigned the following numbers to listen out for:
1. AFC Uckfield Town
2. AFC Varndeanians
3. Bexhill United
4. Bognor Regis Town
5. Brighton & Hove Albion
6. Burgess Hill Town
7. Chichester City
8. Crawley Down Gatwick or Loxwood
9. Crawley Town
10. East Grinstead Town
11. East Preston
12. Eastbourne Borough
13. Eastbourne Town
14. Eastbourne United Assoc.
15. Hailsham Town
16. Hastings United
17. Haywards Heath Town
18. Horsham
19. Horsham YMCA
20. Lewes
21. Little Common or Southwick
22. Littlehampton Town
23. Newhaven
24. Pagham
25. Saltdean United
26. Seaford Town
27. Selsey
28. Shoreham
29. Storrington Community
30. Three Bridges
31. Whitehawk
32. Worthing
Who are the current holders?
Brighton and Hove Albion u23s have won the last finals at the Amex, beating Crawley Town on both occasions.
SEE ALSO Video: Crawley Town in the Sussex Senior Cup final | Parafix Sussex Senior Cup Final: Crawley Town 1 Brighton & Hove Albion U23s 2 | Football stalwarts receive 50-year awards for their contributions