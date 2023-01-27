Where Crawley Town, Sutton United, Harrogate Town, Hartlepool United and Colchester United would be in a League Two table based on every club's record signing - picture gallery
League Two’s clubs are working hard to revamp their squads – be it for promotion pushes or to try and beat the drop.
Some cash will most certainly be splashed but not like in days gone by.
Most clubs are unlikely to break the level of their current record signings. Three clubs – Bradford, Doncaster and Stockport – have all spent over £1m on players before.
Salford’s record transfer could have been paid by a personal bank loan, coming in at £7,000 for Jordan Hulme.
But how would the League Two table look if it was based only on each club’s record signing, and who would be going up and down?
Here we have the answers courtesy of the www.transfermarkt.co.uk website.