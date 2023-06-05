Crawley Town are expected to have a fight on their hands to beat the drop next season.

That is according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who price Town at 80/1 to take the title.

Only Harrogate Town are below the Reds in the odds, with the bookmakers expecting Crewe, Colchester, Morecambe and Barrow to also struggle.

Promoted Wrexham, Notts County and beaten play-off finalists Stockport County lead the pack in the early odds.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Crawley will do via our social media channels. (League positions are based on odds to win the league)

You can get all the latest Reds news here.

1 . Wrexham 7/2 Photo: Jan Kruger

2 . Stockport County 6/1 Photo: Paul Harding

3 . Notts County 9/1 Photo: Eddie Keogh

4 . Gillingham 11/1 Photo: Chris Holloway