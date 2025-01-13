Which Sussex football teams are facing the biggest fixture pile-ups as winter weather bites?

Bognor Regis Town tried to thaw frozen parts of their pitch with car engines running, but their game against Hashtag was still called off

Non-league teams across Sussex are already facing plenty of midweek action to ensure they finish their season’s fixtures – and will be hoping the winter weather eases soon to avoid them being hit by horrendous late-season schedules.

A mixture of rain and frost-hit weekends has given many of our teams unplanned weekends off in the past couple of months. And some are already several matches behind the number they should have completed by now.

So who’s worst hit and most desperate for the weather to improve?

We have taken a look through divisions from National League South to the Southern Combination to see which teams are facing the most crowded fixture lists over the next three-and-a-half months.

Part of the East Dean pitch, frozen and unplayable on Saturday - typical of the scene across Sussex | Picture by Tim Calloway

The National League South, Isthmian League and Southern Combination League programmes are all scheduled to finish on Saturday, April 26 – which means there are 15 Saturdays left (January 18 to April 26) plus Easter Monday for regular matchdays – but there are plenry of teams with more than 16 games to play.

And of course there is still the possibility more weekends will be lost to sub-zero temperatures or rain.

In the National League South, teams have 46 games to play so numerous midweeks are set aside for full sets of games from the outset.

Even so, Worthing might be a little concerned they still have 22 games to play – and will miss another league matchday when they play in the last 16 of the FA Trophy against Rochdale on February 1.

Eastbourne Borough are a little more advanced, with 20 to play before that April 26 final day.

In the Isthmian premier division, sides play 42 games and all six Sussex teams in the division have more than 16 to fit in.

Lewes, Hastings and Whitehawk each have 19 to play, Bognor Regis Town and Horsham have 18, Chi City 17.

In the Isthmian south east division, where teams also play 42 in the league, Burgess Hill Town face the biggest pile-up – they still have 22 matches to cram in. That gives them six extra midweek fixtures even if no more Saturdays are lost.

Broadbridge Heath, East Grinstead and Three Bridges each have 21 games left, Eastbourne Town and Littlehampton Town 19, Steyning 18 and Lancing 17.

In addition to the above, Eastbourne Borough, Horsham, Littlehampton and Whitehawk are all still in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup, with at least one midweek tie to come in that.

The SCFL programme is going well – only five sides in the premier division have more than 16 games to play – Saltdean, Shoreham, Horsham YMCA, Crawley Down Gatwick and Crowborough.

But all of these only have 17 to play so will not be concerned at this stage about congestion, though CDG are still in the FA Vase, which could cause further league postponements.

In Division 1, there are more teams lagging a little further behind and with more than 16 to play. Of the Sussex outfits in that division, Billingshurst and AFC Uckfield each have 20 games still to fit in, Alfold and Worthing United have 19, Arundel and Oakwood have 18 and Infinity, Mike Oak, Storrington and Selsey have 17 each.

Division 2 of the SCFL is smaller – with only 13 clubs – and no team have more than 10 still to play.

Fixture congestion worries are also growing for teams in the West Sussex, Mid Sussex and East Sussex leagues – with midweek games at that level much harder to fit in until light evenings arrive.