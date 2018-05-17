Whitehawk and Steve King part company

Whitehawk FC have parted company with Eastbourne based manager Steve King by mutual agreement.

King had been on a three-year contract at the Enclosed Ground, having taken over the Hawks last October when they were in disarray and well-adrift at the foot of the National South table. Despite a strong finish to the season, he was unable to save them from relegation as they finished second from bottom on 34 points from 42 matches. King, who has often been linked to the Eastbourne Borough job in the past, is said to be in talks for the vacant managerial post at National South Welling United.