Who do Sussex's sides have to face in their battles for promotion and relegation?

As the 2018/19 season draws to a close, a number of Sussex teams are in the fight for promotion and relegation.

With glory or heartbreak a possibility for several of our sides, here are the final league fixtures for the teams in the hunt for silverware and battling for survival.

Jarvis Brook (H) Sat March 23; Angmering Seniors (A) Sat April 16; Littlehampton United (A) Sat April 20.

1. Roffey (in blue) sit third in the SCFL Division 2 with 50 points from 25 games.

Steve Robards.
Angmering Seniors (H) Sat March 30; Rustington (H) Sat April 6; Rottingdean Village (H) Sat April 16.

2. Copthorne (in yellow), second in Division 2, have a massive home game against top-of-the-table Rustington to look forward to.

Derek Martin
Bosham (A) Sat April 23; Westfield (A) Sat April 30; Copthorne (H) Sat April 6; Montpelier Villa (A) Sat April 13; Littlehampton United (H) Tues April 16; Rottingdean (A) Sat April 20; Angmering Seniors (H) Mon April 22; Worthing Town (H) Sat April 27.

3. Division 2 table-toppers Rustington lead Copthorne by a point but have five games in hand over their title rivals.

Derek Martin
Storrington (H) Sat March 30; Billingshurst (A) Sat April 6; Midhurst & Easebourne (H) Sat April 20; Steyning Town (H) Mon April 22; Selsey (A) Sat April 27

4. Worthing United sit bottom of the SCFL Division 1 with 13 points from 27 games, but face a crucial game against second-from-bottom Midhurst & Easebourne in the run-in.

Derek Martin
