Who Gives a Crap? Lewes FC announces partnership with eco-friendly toilet paper company

The club said that Who Gives A Crap (WGAC) will be its front-of-shirt sponsors.

Lewes FC said the profit-for-purpose organisation commit 50 percent of their profit to non-profits to support billions of people who do not have access to clean water or toilets.

Lewes FC’s commercial manager Stef McLoughlin said: “This is the perfect alignment of two purpose driven organisations joining forces to create change. We’re nothing but purposefully unconventional and this partnership symbolises everything we stand for as a club. I’m sure the fans and our owners across the world will all get behind our new signing and we look forward to delivering a lot of clean sheets together this season.”

The club's kit shoot took place at Charleston, the modernist home and studio of painters Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant.

UK managing director of Who Gives A Crap Emily Kraftman said: “This is not your normal sponsorship; it’s about driving donations not fame. As big fans of Lewes FC and what they stand for, we couldn’t turn down the opportunity to help drive change across football and society through our partnership.”

The club said that, as part of its Impact on the World strategy, it has committed to raising money for WGAC’s charitable foundation, which supports equal access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

One of Lewes FC’s goals is ‘to use football as a vehicle for social change’ and the club said it is the world’s first gender equal club, known as Equality FC. The club said that not having water and good levels of sanitation ‘disproportionally affects girls and women across the globe’. This is because, in communities where water sources are away from homes, women and girls are primarily responsible for water collection in seven out of ten households. Inadequate WASH services also put women and girls at increased risk of sexual and physical violence when they walk long distances and lack of sanitation means girls are more likely to miss school when menstruating. Lewes FC said 50 percent of net profits from the shirt will be donated to ‘help build a better world for girls and women in the places that need it most’.

