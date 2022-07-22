Mansfield Town, Stockport County, Salford City and Bradford City are leading the bookies odds to win the league, with Salford tipped to win by a mile.

But Supercomputer is expecting a season of disappointment for Bradford and Stockport County with mid-table finishes.

It promises to be a real thriller for automatic promotion between Mansfield Town and Swindon Town.

The surprise package is Colchester United with supercomputer expecting them to gatecrash the party and win promotion.

Tough seasons are predicted for Hartlepool United and Carlisle United who are tipped for relegation.

Here’s how the final table will look.

1. Salford City - 85pts (+34) Promotion chances: 60%

2. Colchester United - 77pts (+21) Promotion chances: 39%

3. Mansfield Town - 74pts (+17) Promotion chances: 32%

4. Swindon Town - 74pts (+16) Promotion chances: 32%