Bridges, of the Isthmian south east division, landed a plum tie – at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

It won’t be Roberto De Zerbi’s Premier League side who come to town for the tie as it’s Brighton’s under-23s and under-18s who represent the club in the county cup.

They are the current holders of the trophy, having beaten Adam Hinshelwood’s Worthing 4-2 in last season’s showpiece final at the Amex.

Action in last season's SSC final between Brighton U23s and Worthing | Picture: Martin Denyer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Gary Elphick’s Hastings United, who are going well in the Isthmian premier division after promotion from the south east division last season, will host League Two Crawley. It is not yet certain how strong a side Crawley will field but it is one for the Pilot Field faithful to relish.

Ties are supposed to be played between next Tuesday – November 8 – and the following Wednesday – November 16. But these dates tend to be movable depending on clubs’ other and existing commitments.

Elsewhere in the competition last season’s beaten finalists Worthing, now of the National South will visit Isthmian premier side Lewes.

The other Sussex side who play at step two of the non-league pyramid, Eastbourne Borough, will be at home to SCFL division one outfit Shoreham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other second round SSC ties: Hassocks v Eastbourne Town; Crowborough v Little Common; Peacehaven v Chichester City; Littlehampton Town v Wick; Bognor v Haywards Heath; AFC Uckfield v Bexhill. Lancing v East Grinstead; Burgess Hill v Horsham YMCA; Billingshurst v Arundel; Whitehawk v Newhaven; Midhurst v Eastbourne United; Steyning v Horsham.

Meanwhile as Crawley Town turn their attentions to one road to Wembley this weekend with an FA Cup first round tie at home to Accrington, five Sussex teams remain in the FA Trophy, which also ends under the Wembley Arch.