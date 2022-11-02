Why 1-0 leads just won’t do any more for Worthing FC

The Rebels continued their recent trend of scoring first then allowing the visitors back into it when Slough visited Woodside Road for a National South clash on Saturday.

It’s been a pattern seen too often over the past month for Hinshelwood’s liking – and he said their failure to build on 1-0 leads and kill teams off was costing them too many points.

Worthing on target against Slough Town | Picture: Mike Gunn - see more pictures in the link to the gallery

Once again a 1-0 lead – this one courtesy of Javaun Splatt’s early penalty – became a 2-1 deficit in the second half. But Dan Bowry’s goal from a corner at least saved a point.

Worthing were denied the chance to improve on it when Tuesday’s home game with Tonbridge was called off because of the storm that caused minor damage at the ground and led to travel difficulties.

Instead they go to Hungerford on Saturday then host Oxford City next Tuesday with Hinshelwood wanting possession and chances turned into wins. "The Slough game was a carbon copy of other recent games,” he told us. “We started well and should have been more than one up. Then the opposition got some momentum.

"We’re having chances to go 2-0 or 3-0 up in games and not taking them. We’ve drawn seven games now and I’d say in five of them we’ve let two points slip – that’s the frustration. In lower leagues you’re more likely to get away with it. So although we’re in a good position in the league we’re below where we should be.

"The message to the players is we have to demand more from ourselves. I had mixed feelings on Saturday because we’d come back to take a point, but we should be winning more games.”

Injury problems are mounting – which is untimely, with an FA Trophy tie at home to Weymouth and a Sussex Senior Cup visit to Lewes coming up among plenty of league action.