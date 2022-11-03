Why a 0-0 draw was cause for celebration at Roffey FC

Roffey 0 Eastbourne United 0

SCFL premier

Roffey have had a difficult first third of their debut campaign in the premier – but can at last celebrate claiming their first point.

Steyning in action under the lights against Peacehaven - who ended Town's long winning run | Picture: Chris Gregory, SCFL

Advertisement Hide Ad

At home to Eastbourne United, they hosted many people’s favourites for promotion with a squad almost entirely made up of under-23s.

The only player with extensive experience at this level and above was Mark Wardell, who partnered Omar Barry in midfield. Jacob Bennett returned in goal behind Aaron Collins and Hayden Jannels, with Kaine Stephens back after a suspension.

The first half was fairly even, both sides having periods of pressure. Two close range headers and shots went over the Roffey bar, Bennett made two good stops and another shot was cleared of the line.

At the other end a great run from Morgan Prill saw him just fail to get his shot away and Jamie Maunder’s effort was saved by James Broadbent in United’s goal. Half-time arrived with the score blank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half was end to end and Roffey thought they were in when Maunder was put clear down the middle but Dee Okoje brought him down and was shown red. Roffey would have preferred him to have missed the tackle and stayed on, with Maunder having only Broadbent to beat to give Roffey the lead.

Going down to ten seemed to galvanise Eastbourne and they started to throw everything at Roffey. Sub George Chantrill was dismissed after a second yellow card to make it ten-a-side.

The last 15 minutes saw Roffey penned in their half but holding their shape.

Bennett again saved well and a second goal-line clearance was followed by a fierce shot that just cleared the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end Luke Roberts weaved through the United defence but had his shot blocked when a pass to maunder might have been the better option.

The whistle signalled the first point for Roffey in the division and the inexperienced team were give a great ovation as they left the pitch. Wardell showed great leadership in the middle.

Jack Munday is Roffey’s new first team manager, taking over from Terry Eames, who had been in interim charge since July. Munday is the man who led Alford from division two of the SCFL to the premier division and starts his role at Roffey when they go to Peacehaven on Saturday.

SAM CHAPMAN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steyning Town 1 Peacehaven 1

SCFL premier

It was 13th time unlucky for Steyning under the lights on Friday night as their incredible run of 12 consecutive wins was ended.

On Free Football Friday 334 made their way to the Shooting Field and were treated to an intriguing game full of passion, commitment, quality and excitement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barrowmen were the better side in the first half, but the visitors were much improved after the break and were looking the most likely to force a late winner until their keeper Nathan Stroomberg-Clarke was sent off for a two-handed shove on the lively Dominic Johnson -Fisher, who had been causing problems all night.

In terms of scoring, it was a night for the captains. Jack Barnes for Steyning and Ross Barclay for Peacehaven led by example and put in captains’ displays.

In the first half Steyning had gone close with Johnson-Fisher thumping the upright and the tireless Josh Bradley also threatening, when Barnes nipped in 30 yards out, winning the ball before stepping forward and unleashing a thumping low drive into the bottom corner.

Barnes was terrific, covering every inch of the pitch. Barclay waited until early in the second half before finishing tidily in to the bottom corner after a rare foray from the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides had good periods and the tempo and commitment stayed at a really high level. Town had a couple of half chances late on against the ten men but it wasn't to be.

It was great to see new signing Jared Rance coming on late on as he continues his recovery from a lengthy spell injured.

Steyning head to Little Common on Saturday.

RICHARD WOODBRIDGE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadbridge Heath 8 Saltdean 0

SCFL premierSpectators braving ghoulish elements on Tuesday night were rewarded by an outstanding display of passing football, with the Bears emphasising their table-topping position by piling in seven second half goals.

Although Heath created constant first half pressure with wave after wave of attacks, Saltdean kept them at bay, despite being reduced to 10 men when Corby Ovenden was sent off - until a corner taken by Louis Evans was headed in by Ryan Brackpool.

Saltdean kept running, but the second half was a complete rout. Five minutes in Alex Barbary slotted in Sam Lemon’s cross, before a sliding Evans found the net, ahead of Brackpool’s close range success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sub Charlie Parmiter tapped in Heath’s fifth, before Charlie Wellar side-footed the sixth.

Ben Cooksley obliged with a solo effort and Brackpool rounded off his hat-trick from the spot.

Heath President Keith Soane told the County Times: “We’ve got a large squad of good players, and it was pleasing that when we made substitutions the game continued to flow."

With 11 wins from 14 starts, Heath have only once been beaten, and conceded just 10 goals, the best in the league. On Saturday they welcome Lingfield.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Advertisement Hide Ad