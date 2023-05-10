Robbie Blake will resist the temptation to issue a dressing room war cry to Rocks aces as they prepare to face Worthing in the Sussex Senior Cup final at the Amex.

Nye Camp gaffer Blake says his players are acutely aware of just how important Thursday’s showdown is for the club and the fans given their opponents and the occasion.

And the former top-flight striker believes his charges will be in a similar mindset to that he witnessed amongst his team-mates ahead of the day he helped Burnley to a play-off win at Wembley to secure promotion to the Premier League in 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blake, who was instrumental in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United in front of 80,000 fans, said: "Players should need no more motivation than having the chance to play in a big final against their rivals on such a big stage.

The Rocks on their way to beating Brighton U21s in the Sussex Senior Cup semi-final at Lancing | Picture: Martin Denyer

"They know what it means to the club and especially the supporters. They will look each other in the eyes and know they have to perform at their best to give us a chance of victory. The win over Sheffield United when I was at Burnley comes to mind. That day we knew we could make history for and there wasn't much need for motivational talk.

"Yes, of course we will be constantly communicating with the players and reminding them of their responsibilities and roles and reiterating how we want to go about the game. But desire comes from within and these are the games when as a player you need to be able to draw on it."

Blake says he is pleased with the training sessions held before the final in which he has been able to better assess the fitness of skipper Harvey Whyte and Isaac Olaniyan and he expects both to at least feature in the squad for the showdown with the Rebels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bognor manager watched Worthing lose out on a chance of promotion from National League South with a 2-0 loss at Oxford City on Sunday but has nothing but praise for Adam Hinshelwood and his side and the season they have had after promotion last season.

He added: "What Adam has done at Worthing has been brilliant. To go up to that division and finish fourth tells you all you need to know about their season. We know we have a tough game ahead of us but we also know we have the chance to win something after what has been a transitional season for us with inconsistent performances.