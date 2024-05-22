'Why can't we?' - Crawley Town boss looks ahead to strong League One line-up next season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey said that he wants to play against the best teams after his side’s historic win at Wembley.

And now he is excited for the prospect of his team playing in League One next season, but first he would need to relax and reflect on what has been a fantastic season.

He said: “You want to play against the best, that’s what you want to have that exposure against good sides, against big clubs but I’ve not really thought about it yet, obviously we’ve only just got up so I’ll go away and reflect and have a bit of a break with my family, and then it’s down to work to make sure the recruitment's right.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey with the trophy | Picture: Natale Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“It’s exciting times.”

A lot of people have talked about the League One line-up next season, with a lot of big teams involved with it set up to be an extremely thrilling and unpredictable season on the horizon.

The 2024/25 season will be the first time Reds will face Birmingham, Charlton, Huddersfield, Reading or Wigan in a league fixture.

It will also be only the second time the Reds have been in the same division as Barnsley, Bolton and Blackpool. And all those clubs mentioned have all been in the Premier League.

Joining them will be Mansfield Town, Stockport County and Wrexham, who were all promoted from League Two.

The division will also include Bristol Rovers, who Crawley beat in the EFL Trophy this season. The nearest away trips will be Leyton Orient and Charlton Athletic.

With this, Crawley may be seen as favourites to go down back to League Two, but following on from this season you should not write Crawley off.

Lindsey said: “It’s unbelievable isn’t it.

"When you look at it like that, there are some big clubs in that division, and why can’t we compete?