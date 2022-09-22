Why Chichester City boss is glad of league break

It’s been an up and down start to the campaign for the men from Oaklands Park – typified by this week’s two games, a poor 3-0 FA Cup loss at Folkestone followed by a creditable 1-1 Isthmian south east draw at Littlehampton.

City have no game this weekend and after a Velocity Trophy clash with Burgess Hill on Tuesday, they return to Isthmian action at home to Faversham on Saturday, October 1.

Rutherford said the short break would give some players a chance to get over niggles and allow them to take stock of the season so far – and of where they needed to improve.

Ethan Prichard converts Chichester City's equaliser at Littlehampton on Tuesday night | Picture: Neil Holmes

On Saturday Chi were 2-0 down within eight minutes at Folkestone – eventually losing 3-0 to the National South to exit the FA Cup.

But on Tuesday they fought back after an early Golds goal, and a second-half Ethan Prichard strike earned a 1-1 draw at Littlehampton.

Rutherford said: “We were well beaten at Folkestone – we were very poor on the day.

"We were 2-0 down early on after defending very poorly and it was hard to see a way back. It was something, I suppose, that we only conceded one more after that but it was disappointing.

"We’ve got a few injuries, and a couple of players suspended, and we just seem to be feeling a little sorry for ourselves at the minute.

"That being said, we were happier with the result and performance at Littlehampton, where we deserved the point.

"They were the better side in the first half – we were better in the second.” Rutherford said City were likely to field a few fringe players and younger squad members in Tuesday’s Velocity game, and hoped to have more first-team regulars back for the Faversham match.

"We need to be more consistent but we also need a full squad, and hopefully we can now move towards both,” he said.

"Connor Cody played his first game back on Tuesday, which was a plus, but we’re without Lloyd Rowlatt, Callum Overton, Adam Biss and Ben Pashley through injuries and suspensions.”