It’s not been a vintage week for results from the men from Oaklands Park, who drew 1-1 at home to Sittingbourne in the league on Saturday before losing 1-0 – also at home – in Tuesday’s Velocity Trophy tie with Margate.

City took the lead late on against Sittingbourne – Lloyd Rowlatt striking ten minutes from time – but couldn’t hold on for three points which would have taken them into the Isthmian south east division play-off zone.

But it was another decent performance in a sequence of matches that has pleased the management.

Chichester City players celebrate after going ahead against Sittingbourne | Picture: Neil Holmes

And they gave further evidence of their talent in a tight cup tie with Margate in midweek, the Kent visitors going through to the next round thanks to a Montrell Deslandes goal 14 minutes from time.

It keeps City ticking over nicely ahead of Saturday’s Sussex derby at Haywards Heath and next Tuesday’s Sussex Senior Cup second round tie at Peacehaven.

Killpartrick said there had been much to take heart from – and learn from – in the past two games.

"Against Sittingbourne, they edged the first half, when we didn’t control the game as we should,” he said.

"Kieran Magee made an incredible save to keep it 0-0 then in the second half we controlled the game a lot better. We controlled possession and got into our rhythm to create more chances.

"When you go ahead late in a game you should be capable of winning but these are the moments we must learn from. There are moments when you have to work harder.

"As I’ve said many times, we’re a work in progress and the key is that we learn from that sort of situation.”

Killpartrick felt a young side acquitted themselves well against Isthmian premier side Margate.

