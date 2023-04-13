Edit Account-Sign Out
Why Chichester City had mixed feelings after loss at Whitehawk

Chichester City coach Darin Killpartrick had mixed feelings after a 2-0 defeat at Whitehawk.

By Steve Bone
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST

He was pleased City had gone to the play-off chasing East Sussex side and played the better football – but frustrated that individual errors and a failure to take any of their chances cost them defeat.

It was a sixth defeat in seven for City, who are now out to end the season on a high as they play their final three games in an eight-day period.

Ian Worden’s report on Whitehawk v Chi City.

Chichester City try a set-piece at Whitehawk | Picture: Neil HolmesChichester City try a set-piece at Whitehawk | Picture: Neil Holmes
And Killpartrick said the Whitehawk match showed both the progress they had made this season and the elements of their game they needed to eridicate.

"We weren’t beaten by the better team – it was down to little individual errors,” he said. "We had more of the possession and created two or three really good chances that we failed to capitalise on.

"In tight games you’ll only get three or four chances and you need to take at least one.

"We can take heart from going to a side who are third in the league and giving them plenty to think about, but must reflect on the fact they made fewer mistakes than us and were wiser and more experienced.

Chichester City try to take the game to Whitehawk | Picture: Neil HolmesChichester City try to take the game to Whitehawk | Picture: Neil Holmes
"We’ve come a long way this season and it would nice to finish with a couple of wins.”

Easter Monday’s planned home clash with East Grinstead was washed out and that will now be played on Tuesday.

Before then City host Ashford this Saturday – and they end the league campaign at Sevenoaks on Saturday, April 22.

