Scott Lindsey has given us his views on Crawley Town’s fixtures for the 2025/26 season.

Reds’ schedule for the 2025/26 season was released at lunchtime on Thursday and Lindsey and his men travel to Grimsby Town on the first day of the season.

The schedule has thrown up a friendly festive period in terms of travel with Reds facing Colchester (Boxing Day) and Bromley (December 29) at home before a trip to Barnet on New Year’s Day.

They finish the season hosting Salford City on May 2.

Last year Lindsey was frustrated the Reds had a trip to Exeter between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day and faced a long midweek trip to Stockport on a Tuesday. And when this year’s came out, he had a close eye on the longest midweek trip.

“I've not studied it properly, but I've obviously looked at the first few weeks and looked at the Christmas ones,” he said. “There's normally a really long one on a Tuesday and that’s the first thing I actually look for.

“The FA always throw that one in, but this this year's not too bad, Walsall is the furthest midweek.”

On the festive period he said: “Colchester on Boxing Day, then there’s that silly fixture the FA put in each year which is just stupid. I don’t know why they put that one in there, but this year it’s Bromley at home, so not too bad and then Barnet away on New Year's Day.

“But with Swindon away just before Christmas, we’ll take that. It’s a shame we are away for the first game, because we've obviously been at home the last two seasons and we have won both games. But we have to go to Grimsby and we’ll look forward to that.”

And Lindsey pointed out the reason why a trip to Blundell Park could be a positive for the Reds. “You have got to play everyone away so it doesn’t bother me when we play teams. But the fact we have Grimsby away in August, we look at that as positive. The pitch should be nice and and it's a long trip out of the way early.

And we have a good record there. I was talking to Jamie Day about it and we said we normally have a good record there, I don’t think we have ever lost there.

“But they finished the season strong last season and we know they're probably going to be a stronger opposition than they have been in past years.”

Lindsey used to play for and lives near Gillingham and he says he always looks out for that fixture – but not for the reasons you may think. He told us: “I do look at Gillingham, but just based on the fact that I lived close by, just to see when I can be home for dinner early.”