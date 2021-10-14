Why Eastbourne Borough aim to 'paint Priory Lane red' this weekend

Danny Bloor and the hospice's Simon Cosham

Eastbourne Borough and their fans will help St Wilfrid’s Hospice mark its 40th anniversary tomorrow.

Like the Sports, the hospice is rooted in the community.

October 29, 1981, was when it all began for the precious facility and for its ruby anniversary, officials want to paint the town red.

Eastbourne Borough are proud and excited to be celebrating with St Wilfrid’s this weekend. And what better colour could they have chosen!

Borough said: “We want to ‘Paint the Lane Red’ this Saturday when the Sports welcome Chippenham Town for our National South fixture.

“St Wilfrid’s will be official match sponsor, and their volunteers and staff will be in attendance – joined by mascot Wilfie the Bear, who is looking forward to a reunion with our own Sammy Sunshine!

“There is a chance to bid for a specially signed (red) Borough shirt, and there will be a bucket collection for the cause.

“We would love every single Borough supporter to wear something red for St Wilfrid’s. A coat, a scarf, a hat – whatever you like.

“We do know that our opponents are the Bluebirds, of course, but we’ll grudgingly admit their fans as long as they wear a pair of red socks!

“Our friendship with St Wilfrid’s began as we battled through lockdown, when Sian Ansell and some first team helpers made care packs using money our wonderful supporters had donated through a JustGiving page.

“There can be few local families who have not been touched by the marvellous St Wilfrid’s. They offer a priceless combination of expertise and human support. compassion, skill and humanity when we and our loved ones need it most.