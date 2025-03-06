Why Eastbourne Borough owner Simon Leslie has apologised to supporters
Borough lost 2-1 to the Golds – who play two divisions below them in the pyramid – to miss out on the showpiece final at the Amex.
It was a night to forget for the Sports but Leslie has told fans they should have had more recognition for their support on the night. And he has offered to subsidise travel costs for fans heading to their final National South away game at Salisbury.
In an open letter to Borough fans, Leslie said: “To the supporters of our wonderful club, Upon reflection on a difficult evening, I wanted to apologise to you all for not having your support recognised by the majority of the team following the full-time whistle on Tuesday night.
"The ownership group and I have always appreciated your time, effort and enthusiasm in following us both home and away – and we will continue to do so as we enter the final stages of the 2024/25 season.
“However, it wasn’t an acceptable performance from the club on Tuesday night. The right team won on the night, and we wish Littlehampton Town all the best in the Final of the Sussex Transport Senior Cup.
“You turned up to Culver Road in great numbers, and made yourselves heard from the first whistle until the last. This effort should be recognised by the team, therefore I apologise on behalf of them for not taking the time to thank you after a frustrating match.
“We are on this journey as one – and as a means of apology we will be subsidising the cost of the supporters coaches for our trip to Salisbury – our final away game of the season – on April 21st.
“There is no question that we all need to be united together for these last nine matches of the National League South campaign if we are to achieve our goals – and I urge you to continue your fantastic support this Saturday.
“We return to The ReachTV Stadium to face Chippenham Town, and I hope we can create another fantastic atmosphere. Thank you again for your continued backing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.