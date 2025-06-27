Why former Coventry and Brighton forward's move to Crawley Town is 'not normal', according to Scott Lindsey

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey has expressed his delight in signing former Brighton striker Danny Cashman to his hometown club on a two-year deal.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old advanced through Brighton’s youth programme before being released by the Seagulls in 2021.

Cashman scored 36 goals over a two-year period for Worthing and played an important role last season in helping Worthing reach the playoffs, netting 20 times during the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cashman was born in Crawley and will get the opportunity to play for his hometown club, so he is set to be popular amongst both the players and supporters.

Danny Cashman in training this week | Picture: CTFC

Reds boss Lindsey expressed his satisfaction with his new signing and said: “Danny can play different positions, can play wide, can play in the 10, can play up front.

“He’s one of those players we like because he can play in different positions. He’s very nimble on he ball, very comfortable with the football, creates and scores, so a good signing.”

When asked about signing a hometown player, Lindsay said: “It’s not normal nowadays, is it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s got to be a positive that he feels the club and the supporters feel him, he’s one of our own now isn’t he?

“I think that it’s good that we’ve got that, but it’s not normal for that to happen.

“Normally they’re the players to play for a football club from all corners of the country, but it’s good to get a local boy on the books and playing for us.”