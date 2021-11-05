Why it's almost 'bring your boots please' time for Eastbourne Borough

Danny Bloor - pictured at St Albans last week - has injury problems ahead of Chelmsford City's visit / Picture: Lydia Redman

With a small first-team squad, and at least four key players out, manager Danny Bloor will possibly find himself collecting a team rather than selecting one, as Borough look to battle back from three successive National South defeats including last week's late woe at St Albans.

“James Hammond will probably be absent from midfield, Chris Whelpdale picked up a nasty ankle knock last Saturday and is unlikely to start, and our captain Charlie Walker is still on his way back to fitness. The only piece of better news is that centre-back Steve James has restarted training this week, but he will still need a little while.”

Among the other bright spots, on-loan Watford forward Dom Hutchinson should be fit again after missing out at St Albans. And the irrepressibly upbeat Bloor is full of praise for his young team’s commitment. “On the positive side, if you’d offered us three draws from our three massive away games – Maidstone, Dorking and St Albans – we’d probably have taken that. So the three points from the Maidstone win is an acceptable return.

Danny Bloor - pictured at St Albans last week - has injury problems ahead of Chelmsford City's visit / Picture: Lydia Redman

“We have players who in National South terms are just young beginners – the Beresfords and Townings. We have youngsters like Jake Elliott, more confident by the week, and striker Charley Kendall, who was gutted not to get himself a hattrick last Saturday, but that alone shows the high standards he sets.

“We have mountainous commitment from the more experienced lads like James Ferry and Mitch Dickenson. The spirit throughout the team is absolutely terrific. We will assess the troops and then look to give our all against Chelmsford City.”

The Clarets arrive at Priory Lane with a mixed recent record. Bloor, who watched them last week against Dartford, knows what to expect. “Chelmsford are a big, well organised side. With ex-pros like Charlie Sheringham, Adam Morgan, Simeon Jackson, they are strong up front, and we’ll need to be sharp and aware.”

When Bloor has handled all the questions that City can ask on Saturday, he will face the fans on Monday evening (7.30pm) when the Sports stage a Q&A in the clubhouse, alongside Chairman David Blackmore and CEO John Bonar.