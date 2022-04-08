Football has been played at The Polegrove by a Bexhill club since its opening in 1923 and so the 2022/23 season sees a celebration of the ground’s 100 years.

Bexhill are offering free admission to their last home game of the season versus Steyning, when a leading figure from the Sussex FA will present the club with a centenary plaque.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bexhill Utd in recent action at AFC Uckfield / Picture: Mike Skinner

Chairman Graham Cox said: “We will be holding a raffle and a chance to take away from the day a commemorative matchball signed by the current players and printed to celebrate the 100 years of football at our great ground.

“Mascots will be in attendance in great numbers – all from our youth section, which is around 200 strong.”

Pirates manager Ryan Light said the free admission was a gesture of thanks to fans who had given the team and club great support all season. Bexhill’s average attendance in the SCFL premier this season is 192 – the third highest in the division behind Eastbourne Town (247) and Peacehaven & Telscombe (209).

The family meet the players before the Ore Athletic match played for Jason Callow / Picture: Joe Knight

The visit of Eastbourne Town to The Polegrove in January saw The Pirates record an attendance of 440, which is their biggest recorded crowd this century.

Light said: “I’m really pleased that the club have made the decision to allow supporters in for free this Saturday as they have been magnificent this season and a big part of our success.

“We’ve had lots of good wins at home especially against the top sides in the division and they have got behind us when we have needed them.

“It;s a nice way to say thank you.

“Steyning is our last home game this season and we expect a team that are fighting for survival near the bottom of the table to be tough opponents.

“We know that like every other game we’ve played in this league we will need to be at our best once again.”

Bexhill go into the game in fourth place – only nine points behind leaders Littlehampton – after a campaign in which they have won 20 games and lost only four.

BEXHILL U18s

Bexhill Utd under-18s continued their superb season at the Polegrove on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over previously unbeaten SCFL Central winners Montpellier Villa in the semi-final of the Champion of Champions Cup.

Following on from their sensational run in the FA Youth Cup where they reached the fourth qualifying round and claiming the SCFL East division two weeks ago at Willingdon, they went into Sunday’s game with high hopes of reaching the final.

On a cold morning and a difficult surface Bexhill started strongly and took the lead after 20 minutes with captain Aaron Cook weaving into the area, beating two players before slotting under the keeper.

The away side came back into the game and had two goals correctly disallowed for offside after a sustained spell of pressure, but the young Pirates comfortably saw out the first half.

Bexhill started the second half strongly with both Ollie Hull and Luka Martinaj forcing fine saves from the away keeper, while the defence was superbly marshalled by defensive duo Delwin Duah and Pat Kennedy.

Slightly against the run of play Montpellier equalised after a goalmouth scramble only for the excellent Luka Martinaj to regain the lead 10 minutes later, after rounding the keeper and finishing from a tight angle.

The final 15 minutes were seen out fairly comfortably with the away side pushing numbers forward searching for an equaliser while Bexhill always looked dangerous on the break.

Huge celebrations followed at the final whistle for a deserved victory and Bexhill look forward to a final at the beginning of May for this fantastic group of players who have done the club proud over the past two unbeaten seasons.

Hollington United 4 Westfield 0

MSFL premier

Hollington United continued their recent good form making it three wins on the bounce courtesy of victory over Westfield.

A dour first half with no real noteworthy action had a real end of season feel to it but Lions keeper Cody Craddock wasn’t forced into any real noteworthy saves.

Whether it was the half-time hairdryer or the introduction of skipper Dan Tewkesbury, the Lions sparked into life and rattled the bar within two minutes. Rovu Boyers’ superb 25-yard free kick was tipped on to the woodwork by Charlie Holmwood.

Harry Murphy broke the deadlock with a finish scruffier than his appearance after good work in the box from Gyimah Asante.

Tewkesbury made it 2-0 from a rebound after an excellent team move with Holmwood clawing Murphy’s initial effort of the line.

Unlucky Boyers rattled the post with a superb half volley and blazed over unmarked from six yards after an unselfish Murphy cut back.

He eventually got the reward his endeavours deserved finishing at the second time of asking to make the score 3-0 after being put through on goal despite more Holmwood heroics to deny the initial effort.

Substitute Dennis Wate wrapped up the scoring beating Holmwood at his near post with a powerful effort from the edge of the box. MoM was David Kera.

The talented George King suffered a nasty injury requiring the attendance of emergency services. Everyone at Hollington sends best wishes for a full and speedy recovery.

CHARITY MATCH

A fundraising match for Jason Callow, who is battling cancer, took place at Bexhill Utd.

A large crowd enjoyed a thrilling encounter between the 2011/12 Sussex Cup-winning Ore Athletic side and a Ore Athletic legends team.

The game ended 3-3 with the cup winners’ scorers Sam Adams, Cheeso Edmunds and Terry Payne and the Legends scorers Scott Ramsay, Willie Edmunds and Kale Williams.

Sussex Cup winners’ manager Dave Cornelius said: “I was pleased the players put on a show for the large crowd, and I must say the legends goalkeeper Tom Cosens pulled off some outstanding saves to keep his side in the game .”

John Lambert, legends manager, added: “A couple of my big players were missing but we stayed in the game and made it difficult for our opponents.

“The overall winner on the day was Jason Callow and his family as they had a truly memorable day.”