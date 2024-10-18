Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the end of an era at Bexhill United FC as chairman Graham Cox announced he is stepping down.

Cox has served in the role for more than a decade and has overseen big changes at The Polegrove and a successful period for the club’s teams.

He will stand down at the end of the season and explained his move in a message to the committee, staff, and supporters.

Cox said: “It is with a mixture of gratitude and sadness that I announce my resignation as chairman of Bexhill United Football Club, effective from the end of the 24/25 playing season.

Chairman Graham Cox, right, with Ryan Light, left and Joseph Knight at Bexhill's recent unveiling of a plaque in memory of photographer Joe Knight | Submitted picture

"After what will have been an incredible 13 years of service in various roles, I believe the time has come for me to step down and allow new leadership to guide this wonderful club into its next chapter.

"Throughout my tenure, I have had the privilege of working with some truly remarkable individuals.

"The dedication and passion of our players, coaches, staff and volunteers have been nothing short of inspiring.

"Together, we have achieved significant milestones, and I am proud to be leaving the club in a healthy, sustainable position, also having created memories that will last a lifetime.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported me and the club over the years.

"Your unwavering commitment has been the backbone of our success, and I am confident that Bexhill United FC will continue to thrive under new leadership.

"I will always remain a loyal supporter of Bexhill United and look forward to witnessing the continued growth and success of the club in the years to come. Thank you once again for the opportunity to serve this fantastic club. It has been an honour and a privilege.”

Cox’s announcement comes at a time when Ryan Light’s first team are starting to show their strength in the SCFL premier division.

They’re up to eighth in the table after their fifth league win of the season last Saturday, a 1-0 success at home to Horsham YMCA, Aaron Capon the scorer.

Little Common lost 3-2 at Loxwood in the league on Saturday but beat AFC Uckfield 2-0 in the Peter Bentley Cup in midweek.