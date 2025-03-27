Why joining Crawley Town was a no-brainer for former Reading and Fulham midfielder

Crawley Town’s new assistant manager Neil Smith said he didn’t really have to make a decision when Scott Lindsey asked him to join his staff at the Broadfield Stadium.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And this week he has had a chance to get his feet under the table and settle in at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 53-year-old played with Lindsey at Gillingham in the early 90s and jumped at the chance to link up with his former colleague.

Crawley Town assistant manager Neil Smith | Picture: CTFC

"I know Scott very well, obviously, playing with him when we were at Gillingham together but, the opportunities like this don't come around often so it was one that I had to take. I explained it to the owners of Cray who totally understood and I thanked them for letting me go without any hassle. Being down here, it's just, it's phenomenal. The boys have been absolutely fantastic as well and in welcoming myself and making me feel at home.”

And Lindsey, whose assistant in his last spell was Jamie Day, didn’t have to sell the job and the club to Smith. “There wasn't a decision, it was all really done. As soon as he asked me if I would like to come on board, there was no decisions in thinking about it and he didn't have to sell the club to me.

"I watched him when he was there and we've kept in touch through WhatsApp and stuff like that all through his career and it was a no-brainer. It would have been absolutely stupid to have not taken it up. He's only ever said good things about the club so it was an easy decision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if Lindsey has asked him to look after any particular aspect of training, Smith said: “No, not really. He just wants me to be myself. I've been around football all my life and if ever I see anything, we speak together. I've got to get into his way of thinking.

"It's a new partnership in that respect but I think you'll find we're both passionate players or ex-players that want to win and we'll work together to try and get those wins on the board in such a difficult situation that we're coming into.

“But as long as the boys play with that positivity and enjoy themselves and the supporters get behind us, I think we've got a fantastic chance.”

And Smudger, as he is affectionately known, enjoyed his first experience of a home match day at the Broadfield Stadium. “It was brilliant. The atmosphere was amazing. The supporters, as soon as the players come out, well, as soon as Scott come out, they just got it going and it was an easy ask for the players to go and join that atmosphere and the boys started like a house on fire and it was a great game. It was great to be a part of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even though it was easy to join Reds, it was tough to leave Cray. Smith led them to their highest ever finish after they saved them from relegation.

"It's a tough decision because I was there with a very good friend of mine, Tim O'Shea, for three years,” said Smith. “We went in there, we had six games to keep them up and we managed to keep them up on the last game of the season and the following season we got in the play-offs, just missed out. The next two seasons were a bit difficult for certain reasons, but the decision wasn't so much about leaving Cray.

“I think I've done everything I could for Cray and hopefully I've left them in a better position than when I walked through the door.

“But leaving the coaching staff that I'd brought in was the difficult decision, it's not one of them where as a manager you can bring them with you, I had to bring myself and that was it, but I think I've left them in a good position, a safe position and the management team that are there, I think they should just hand it over to them anyway.”