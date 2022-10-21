Why Lewes FC Women are going National
East Sussex National Resort have pitched in to sponsor Lewes FC Women.
They are the oldest professional women’s team in the country and play in the FA Women’s Championship, the second division of women’s football in England.
The sponsorship will give the team complimentary access to the resort’s leisure facilities one day every week.
They will be able to use the gym and pool to increase fitness and their grounds to practice training techniques.
The players will also benefit from discounted rates across accommodation, food, beverages, and spa treatments throughout the year.
John Woodward, resort manager of East Sussex National said: “We are very happy to be supporting Lewes FC Women at an exciting time for women’s football.
"Lewes are a great team and we have watched them progress up the divisions in recent years.
"We look forward to supporting the team this season and hosting them at East Sussex National for some well-deserved R&R.”
East Sussex National is no stranger to hosting football teams at the resort.
They recently welcomed the Norwegian women’s team who were here for the UEFA Women’s European Championship.
They regularly host Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Crystal Palace when they are playing at Brighton.
