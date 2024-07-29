'Why not?' - Scott Lindsey excited to build new team once again at Crawley Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Lindsey is relishing the challenge of re-building his Crawley Town team after a mass exodus of players this summer.

After sealing promotion to League One, via the play-offs, the Reds have sold the majority of their first-team players ahead of the new season.

However, they have been quick to bring in replacements for the 16 outgoings – with 13 signings so far. Ten of those were given their first taste of the Broadfield Stadium during the 6-3 defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday (July 27).

Asked post-match if he was looking forward to building a new team once again, Lindsey replied: “Of course, why not?

Scott Lindsey | Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

"It's what my job is. It's my job to coach the team, to coach the individual. To improve them as individuals and collectively as a team.

"It will take time to have an understanding of how our League One game will look and how we will score goals and win games at that level.

"It will take time but we are working very hard for that to happen quickly.”

Lindsey said he had two holidays with his family before pre-season got underway – but work didn’t stop.

Asked if he managed to get some rest, the manager said: “Not as much as I would have liked.

“I probably worked most days on holiday. I'm happy to work so it's not a problem.”

The Reds made a good account for themselves – after a dismal start – as they went toe-to-toe with Oliver Glasner’s team in an entertaining, nine-goal thriller at the Broadfield Stadium. Click here to see our player ratings.

“The fans certainly got their money’s worth,” Lindsey said.

Before the match, Lindsey spoke of his desire to be more clinical.

Asked if he was pleased with how the Reds took their chances when they came, the head coach said: “Certainly two of the goals came from how we press. We knew they would play out from the back and make passes at the back.

"We wanted to be aggressive on how we turn those balls over. We scored two goals from that so pleased with that.

“I would have liked to create a little bit more from open play than we did. We're playing against Premier League opposition today so we can't be too greedy.”

Two of the goals were scored by Rushain Hepburn-Murphy, who signed from Swindon Town to replace Danilo Orsi.

The 25-year-old first goal was a stunning long-range strike before he capitalised on a comical error by Joachim Andersen for a much simpler second goal.

On the first strike, Lindsey said: “Oh wow what a finish. He's got that in him.

"He's a very talented footballer and we are going to see some really good goals from him this season, I'm sure.