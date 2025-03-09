Why not take up walking football for women

Women over 40 years of age, why not take up walking football? An Eastbourne walking football club was established in 2015 and has grown to over 80 members but only four of these are women.

Last October the club relocated from Priory Lane to The Oval, Channel View Road and has recently accepted an invitation to become part of Eastbourne United.

We have daytime sessions on Mondays and Thursdays plus an evening session on Tuesdays. The sessions are always fun but we’d, eventually, like to create a competitive women’s team.

If you are interested, contact Jo Collins, [email protected]

Men over 50 are also welcome.