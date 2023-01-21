Sam Allardyce is coming to Brighton – and you can book to go and be entertained by his tales.

Sam Allardyce will be in Brighton in March (Photo by Rui Vieira - Pool/Getty Images)

The Sussex Cricket Foundation says tickets for 'Where Cricket Meets…Sam Allardyce' on Friday, March 31 are now on sale. And 50% are already sold.

Held at the Hilton Brighton Metropole, the afternoon will include a Q&A discussion with the former Bolton, West Ham and England manager,, whose playing career spanned 21 years, playing for clubs including Bolton, Millwall and Preston North End.

He also managed Blackpool, Notts County, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Everton and West Brom.

Guests are welcome to attend from midday, with the event and a three-course lunch starting at 1pm. Attendees will also have the chance to win some amazing prizes through a charity auction, raffle and game of Heads or Tails.

Last year's event with former England footballing legend Glenn Hoddle raised more than £40,000 with all proceeds, as they are this year, going to supporting Sussex Cricket Foundation projects and initiatives in its aim of actively changing lives through the power of Cricket.

The evening will be sponsored by Sutton Winson, corporate partner of Sussex Cricket and their Director, Richard Morley is delighted to be supporting such an important event: “Sutton Winson is proud to be the headline sponsor for 'Where Cricket Meets...Sam Allardyce' and to continue a long-standing partnership with the Sussex Cricket Foundation.

"Sutton Winson look forward to supporting SCF and all the great work being undertaken to ensure Cricket is available for all in the community.”

Gary Wallis-Tayler, Community Cricket Director, added: “We are delighted to welcome Sam to Sussex next year to help support the Sussex Cricket Foundation.

"This is an important event as we look to raise significant funds to be able to continue growing the game and making the game as accessible as possible for all.

"We hope people are able to support us and learn more about what the Foundation does across the County.”

