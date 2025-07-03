An intrepid group from Seaford Town FC hit the road on Saturday to raise money and awareness for a cause very close to the club’s heart.

In an 18-month period in 2022 and 2023, three Seaford players were diagnosed with cancer. As a club this hit them very hard, but thankfully all three beat cancer and have gone on to represent the club again.

Even before this, Seaford were already proud supporters of the Movember charity because of its advocacy for men's health, something they believe is very important in the football community and in society as a whole.

The club said: “Following these diagnoses we made it our mission to dedicate even more time and resources to help change the perceptions around men's health.

Ollie Lee, Elvin Box (Movember Ambassador), Ollie Duncan and Marcus Richmond - the three STFC players have faced and battled cancer and have thankfully overcome it | Picture: Seaford Town FC

"The players have been amazing advocates sharing their stories, while as a club we have continued to dedicate the month of November to Movember and promote the charity and the important work it does.

"One of our home games that month we make our Movember day where we invite our Movember ambassador to join us to spread the word on men's health, raise important funds for the charity and engage people in discussions.

"Thanks to this effort, we were unbelievably proud to be nominated for the 'Changing the face of men's health' award at the Movember awards earlier this year. To have recognition is fantastic but that is not why we do what we do.

"We represent this cause every year because we care about men's health and we want to stand up and make people think about men's health, talk about men's health and do something about men's health.

From Selsey to Seaford - Saturday's 85k Movember hike route

"Football is a place for unity and togethernes.! It goes beyond just a result on the pitch, it's a community, it's a place you can be yourself, it's people you can talk to and so much more. Which got us thinking, how can we go even bigger and better in an effort to promote the importance of men's health using our platform?

“On Saturday (5th July) our vice chairman Craig Pooley, first team manager Paul Wise, assistant manager Ben Dartnall, club captain Matt Simpson and cancer survivor Ollie Lee will tackle the 85km from Selsey to Seaford in 24 hours.

"They will be joined by Mike McCaffrey from SNLF (Sussex Non League Football website and podcast site) and along the way they will be stopping at other clubs in the Southern Combination Football League to help spread the word on men's health and grab some rest where they can.

"This incredible challenge will be in support of Movember as we continue to raise awareness of men's health and raise funds to support this brilliant charity.”

Sarah Scott, chair of Seaford Town FC, said: “I’m extremely proud of Paul, Ben, Craig, Matt and Ollie for putting in so much effort into this tough challenge, this means so much to the players and everyone at the Seaford Town Football Club.

"It’s a fantastic team effort and I hope they can raise as much awareness and funds as possible for Movember, during this epic journey along the south coast.

"It’s been a tough period for our three players but thankfully they beaten cancer and are now continuing to play football. Football is hugely important for anyone as it’s a great way to boost self-esteem and build confidence which are overall positive for your mental health-wellbeing.

“If you see us along the way make sure to give us a wave or a toot, your support will keep the guys going throughout the 24-hour hike!”