Why they’re starting them young at Midhurst and Easebourne FC

Midhurst and Easebourne FC’s under-sevens have just finished their season – and what a campaign they had.

Gary Norgate and Matt Mason are the U8 and U7 managers at the club and Matt said: “Gary and I currently have both U7s and U8s that we manage.

"It's brilliant to see how they develop over time – seeing how much they enjoy playing and learning the game this makes it all worthwhile.

"It's been a great season for both age groups and one we have thoroughly enjoyed.”

Midhurst and Easebourne under-sevens have had a great season - as junior football blossoms at the Rotherfield

Gary added: “Matt and myself were really keen to get our daughters involved in sports from an early age and we set up a Midhurst tots groups when they were four years old.

"This focused on football and now we manage them at U8s. We are very lucky to have been in this position for several years. This has developed into us managing the U7s as well, while still running a Midhurst Football Tots group.

"Being ex Midhurst players ourselves we're hoping to create a pathway for local players to end up in the senior team.”

There will be new U7 team from September, fpr those of school Year 2 as of September 25, and the club are open to new players coming along and joining. Please contact Gary and Matt at [email protected]

Midhurst chairman Mark Broughton said: “We are extremely proud of the number of youth teams we currently have at the football club, ranging from under-fives upwards.

"It is very important that we get children interested and engaged in sport from an early age. It is testament to the commitment and enthusiasm of our coaches, managers and parents that we can provide a safe and enjoyable environment for the children to express themselves.”

The team sponsor is Muntham House School, Barns Geeen, where principal Harry Anderson said: “We are happy to sponsor Midhurst under-sevens with their new football kit.

"The school fully appreciates and understands the benefits of children playing team sport together and were glad to support Midhurst FC with this new kit.

"On behalf of everyone at the school we would like to wish Midhurst the very best for next season. We hope that they score lots of goals and go on to win many matches for years to come in their new kit.”

Pictured, left to right: Manager Gary Norgate, Rowan Clarke, Arthur Malthouse, Fred Fiford, Lorenzo Piu, Arthur Tidman, Benji Norgate, Raphael Colwell, Tommy Mason, Manager Matt Mason (Players missing from picture Archie Attfield and Arlo Tomlins).