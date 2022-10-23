Stephen Mulhern and Dragons committee member Guv Slaughter

The Catchphrase host is a friend of Dragons committee member Guv Slaughter and tweeted: “Congratulations to @wick_club on their 4-0 win at Mike Oak today! Unbelievable! Up the dragons.”

Lee Baldwin’s team are flying high in second place in Division One and Mulhern will be delighted they went In For A Penny by attacking from the start.

They were soon Rolling In It with four goals in a 25-minute onslaught with Sam Conolly opening the floodgates in the 11th minute.

Central defender Harry Williams then bagged his second goal in three games from a Johan van Driel free-kick before Dave Crouch killed the game off with two clinical finishes.

Mile Oak defended well after the break while Tommy Farr marred a fine debut when he was sent off in the 97th minute.

“We were so dominant and emphatic in the first half that I was a bit disappointed with our play after half-time but that’s being greedy,” said Dragons boss Baldwin.

“I would have loved to have got more goals but if you said we would win 4-0 at Mile Oak before kick-off with four key players missing, I would have bitten your hand off.

“Sam Conolly was very good in the attacking third, Crouchy bagged a couple and new signing Tommy Farr had a great game at right-back.

