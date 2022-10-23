Edit Account-Sign Out
Why TV’s Stephen Mulhern took time to congratulate little Wick FC

TV star Stephen Mulhern congratulated Wick on their mighty victory at Mile Oak.

By Community sport reporter
37 minutes ago
Stephen Mulhern and Dragons committee member Guv Slaughter
The Catchphrase host is a friend of Dragons committee member Guv Slaughter and tweeted: “Congratulations to @wick_club on their 4-0 win at Mike Oak today! Unbelievable! Up the dragons.”

Lee Baldwin’s team are flying high in second place in Division One and Mulhern will be delighted they went In For A Penny by attacking from the start.

They were soon Rolling In It with four goals in a 25-minute onslaught with Sam Conolly opening the floodgates in the 11th minute.

Central defender Harry Williams then bagged his second goal in three games from a Johan van Driel free-kick before Dave Crouch killed the game off with two clinical finishes.

Mile Oak defended well after the break while Tommy Farr marred a fine debut when he was sent off in the 97th minute.

“We were so dominant and emphatic in the first half that I was a bit disappointed with our play after half-time but that’s being greedy,” said Dragons boss Baldwin.

“I would have loved to have got more goals but if you said we would win 4-0 at Mile Oak before kick-off with four key players missing, I would have bitten your hand off.

“Sam Conolly was very good in the attacking third, Crouchy bagged a couple and new signing Tommy Farr had a great game at right-back.

“In fact I have to praise the entire defence as that's now three clean sheets in a row.”