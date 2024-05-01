Wick and Seaford reach SCFL play-off final … Worthing United and Selsey beaten

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s how the two semi-finals panned out to set up Saturday’s final at Seaford…

Wick 3 Worthing United 3

(Wick win 4-3 on pens)

Worthing United and Wick meet earlier in the season - their play-off semi-final ended 3-3, with Wick winning on penalties | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Keelan Belcher saved two Worthing United spot-kicks in a sensational penalty shootout at Crabtree Park to send Wick into the SCFL Division 1 play-off final for the second straight season.

The Dragons now travel to Seaford on Saturday seeking to exorcise the 2-1 defeat against Epsom & Ewell in last term's decider – while Worthing United are left to reflect on what might have been.

Belcher saved spot-kicks from Dan Hills and Dean Sherwood and Alex Webber slammed the final shot over the bar after Josh Irish put Lee Baldwin’s side 4-3 ahead.

Wick's No 1 saved a penalty against the Mavericks at Lyons Way in March which secured a 2-2 draw and said: “I don’t think they like me very much when it comes to penalties.”

The visitors went ahead in the 20th minute through Danny Kingston but George Bingham equalised 60 seconds later.

Worthing immediately regained the lead through Liam Appleton but Ryan Barratt powered a header into the far corner to equalise after the break.

Sherwood appeared to have won it for the Mavs with a thumping 25-yard drive with nine minutes remaining only for Irish to take the game to penalties with a close-range strike in injury-time.

Seaford have home advantage in the weekend’s final as the higher-placed side of the finalists.

It had been a mixed build-up to the semi-final for both Worthing United and Wick.

Last Tuesday, Worthing lost 3-2 at home to Oakwood, Alex Webber and Jaden Sparkes on the scoresheet for the Mavericks.

But on Saturday they won 3-0 at home to Banstead Athletic to set up Tuesday night’s play-off.

Wick drew 2-2 at home to Billingshurst on Saturday – and that point put them ahead of United in the final table and gave them home advantage for the semi-final.

Now this Saturday’s play-off final will determine who will join Roffey FC in the premier division – and will be eligible for an FA Cup spot – next season.

Seaford 3 Selsey 1

SCFL Div 1 play-off SF

Selsey’s brave SCFL Division 1 promotion bid is over.

Daren Pearce’s men finished sixth in the table thanks to a last-day win at Mile Oak to set up a play-off semi-final away to Seaford on Tuesday night.

But Seaford, who finished second in the table behind champions Roffey, were too strong for the Blues and won 3-1.

That means Seaford and Wick will meet at the weekend to decide who takes the second promotion place.

At Seaford, early goals by Tyler Capon and Callum Connor put the hosts 2-0 up and Ryan Knight added a third in the second half before Evan Harris pulled one back for Selsey.

It was a disappointing result for Pearce’s men but they can be happy with a campaign that, with a relatively young team, has had more ups than downs.

They will doubtless go aim to come back stronger for another promotion charge next season.

Last Saturday, Selsey travelled to Mile Oak knowing a win would secure a second consecutive finish in the play-off places.

In the first half both sides had chances, with both keepers making smart stops when called upon – and although the bumpy pitch didn't help, both teams tried to get the ball down and play football.

The second half came to life when the home side opened the scoring when a striker poked home from close range.

This gave Selsey the spark they needed and Evan Harris fired home after a good run by Jack North took defenders with him, leaving Harris to turn and curl a great strike past the keeper.

Tom Blamire got the second for Pearce’s team, turning home a corner at the far post after a Corey Burns flick.

Ollie Humpries added a third, rounding the keeper and slotting home, giving Selsey control – until the last few.minutes when Oak were given a harsh penalty for handball which was converted.

