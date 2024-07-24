Wick and Shoreham ready for Southern Combination premier kick-off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Southern Combination League season begins on Saturday – and our local sides are beginning with high hopes of success.

As far as the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette patch goes, Wick and Shoreham will both do battle in the premier division this season. Division one features Arundel, East Preston, Mile Oak and Worthing United while Ferring, Rustington and Worthing will all be in division two – those two divisions kicking off later than the premier.

Wick face familiar foes on Saturday when they embark on their top-flight adventure after promotion through a dramatic play-off final win at Seaford last May.

Shoreham host Lancing in pre-season action last weekend | Picture: Stephen Goodger

The Dragons fly north to Roffey for the first game of the season.The Boars are also looking forward to life back in the top flight after being relegated two years ago.

Wick manager Lee Baldwin said: ‘”It’s one of those coincidence football often throws your way that the first team we face after going up is a team we played twice last year.

“Roffey went up as division one champions but we took four points off them with a 4-4 draw at Crabtree Park, also on the opening day of the season, followed by a 3-2 win in January.

“That was on Horsham’s artificial surface because their ground was waterlogged during the storms so it will be great to go back their ground.”

Wick head into the season buoyed by a strong pre-season and Baldwin said: “We had a very good win against Isthmian League Moneyfields before beating Wessex League Premier Fareham 3-2 and crossing the Solent to draw 1-1 with Cowes Sports.”

The Dragons home game with Midhurst on Tuesday has switched to the Rotherfield because of ground improvements at Crabtree Park.

Shoreham start at home to Peacehaven on Saturday then go to Loxwood on Tuesday and head into the campaign after beating Lancing on penalties at Middle Road last Saturday in a friendly played in memory of John Brown, a well-known figure at both clubs over many years. Shoreham won the shootout after a 1-1 draw.