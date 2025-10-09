Lee Baldwin believes Wick are starting to turn the corner after an awful start to the season after a 3-2 victory at Crawley Down Gatwick meant they had back-to-back wins for the first time in the new Southern Combination premier division season.

An early quickfire double from Dave Crouch and another effort from George Bingham gave the Dragons a 3-0 lead at half-time and although the hosts hit back with a couple of goals after the interval the three points were in the bag.

Wick are now 14th in the early standings with nine points and Baldwin said: “It was a good result and the disappointing thing is that people see the poor results and jump to conclusions.

"It has been a car crash start to the season with players’ injuries and suspensions going to another level which means we have played some of the best teams in the league when we have been undersized and you just can’t get the results you want.

Dave Crouch - pictured earlier in the season - scored twice in Wick's win at CDG

"There have been close games where we have performed really well but come away with nothing, now we are getting a full team together we are slowly starting to look a bit more like the side I would expect us to be.

‘We have won our last two league games and four out of the last six in all competitions and hopefully we will start building on that form and getting where we want to be.’

The Dragons entertain Forest Row on Saturday before Steyning visit Crabtree Park for another league match on Tuesday (7.30pm).

Clymping Rangers 2 Yapton 10

West Sx League Div 3 Cup

Yapton's unbeaten start to the season continued in spectacular style, with prolific Eddie Manwill notching a first-half hat-trick.

It was 6-1 at the interval and the rest of the Yapton scorers were Connor Jones (2), Marcus Sanders (2), Frazer Beaumont, Brendan Hawley and Kieran Parkinson. Lucas Buss claimed both the Clymping goals.

Goring CC FC 1 Southwater 2

Centenary Cup

Goring had the first chance after six minutes when a snap-shot from Luke Tate went just over. Southwater took the lead on eight minutes with a close-range effort from Mark Hughes following a corner.

For Goring a fine header by Alex Staines on 19 minutes from a Todor Bankov free kick was somehow hooked off the line by Southwater's Zac Moore. Jarvis Ryan went close for Goring on 28 minutes while efforts from Hayden Briggs and Jacob Pippen along with stout defending by the visitors saw Southwater hang on to their lead at half time.

Goring's midfield duo Dave Wilcox and MoM Dan Wilson were taking control in the second half and following a foul on Wilson, Todor Bankov smashed the ball home from 30 yards to level.

On 75 minutes Connor Harvey found Rio Imbimbo whose fine effort from 20 yards went just over the bar, then three minutes later Wilcox fed Harvey who fired just wide.

Further efforts from Harrison Deacon and Tate in the 82nd and 83rd minutes could not break the deadlock and Southwater snatched the winner through a breakaway goal by Marc Taylor.

Yapton Res 2 Cuckfield Town 3rd 2

Div 3 Cup

(Cuckfield won 5-4 on pens)

Curtis Booker gave Yapton the lead on the half-hour and after Cuckfield had equalised just before the break, Booker was again on target after 83 minutes. Then came heartbreak as the visitors drew level again three minutes into stoppage time.