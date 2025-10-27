Wick are youthful - and useful ... Dan's the man for Yapton

Youthful Wick FC fought back from being a goal down to gain their fourth SCFL premier win of the season and climb towards mid-table respectability with a 2-1 success at AFC Varndeanians.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dragons fell behind in the 38th minute but refused to buckle and went into the break on level terms thanks to an equaliser from captain Charlie Robinson.

Teenager Isaac Glanfield stuck away the winner with 15 minutes remaining at the Withdean Stadium and Lee Baldwin's team held on for a deserved victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a good win with one of the most youthful teams we have fielded in the four or five years I’ve been here,” said the Wick manager. “It was a very difficult pitch to play on, really tough, and we struggled a bit in the first half because the natural thing to do is try to play the normal passing game.

Wick in action at Pagham earlier in the season

“But we rolled our sleeves up after the break and the experienced players showed tremendous leadership while the younger players ran and ran and ran and they were the two key components which got us the win.

“Frankie Spiteri, our new 6ft 4in forward, ran his socks off and was an absolute workhorse as were the other youngsters in the side. We would have gone there in previous years and struggled in those conditions so we are really pleased with the result especially with the youngsters coming into the side, freshening it up a bit and getting some wins under our belt.”

The Dragons are next in action next Tuesday (November 4) when they entertain Peacehaven (7.30pm).

…

West Sussex League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It finished Petworth Res 0, Yapton Res 4 in the West Sussex League Division 3C.

Dan Cave was a busy man as Yapton consolidated their place at the top of the table, scoring once and contributing two assists.

He put his side ahead on 15 minutes, tapping in Josh Dean's flick on and then Dean made the most of Michael Connolly's fine run to make it 2-0 on 30 minutes.

It was not until 15 minutes from the end that Cave's cross caused problems in the box, Dan Gill's shot was deflected and Dean fired home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, Cave's through pass gave Callum Doyle a simple task for the fourth.

Meanwhile it ended Yapton 1, Worthing Town Res 4 in Division 3S. Sadly for Yapton, it was their first defeat of the season and Eddie Manwill was their lone scorer.