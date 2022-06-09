Wick FC mean business - new signings on way for Dragons

The Crabtree Park club finished last season with a flourish by reaching the Peter Bentley Cup semi-finals and giving FA Vase runners-up Littlehampton Town a fright before being eliminated on penalties.
They also won the Southern Combination team of the month award for February before finish their league campaign with solid performances against Midhurst, Dorking Wanderers Reserves and Godalming, who all finished in the play-off picture.
“We’ve just had our end of season awards and the main winners were Nathan Hawker, who lifted the players’ trophy, Jack Bingham, who won the manager’s award, and Dave Crouch who received the nod from the committee,” said Baldwin.
“Aaron Tester is only going to get better after winning the young player award and Malcolm Ball would have been a strong contender if he had joined the club earlier. It’s a similar story with Charlie Robinson.
“We're working to make a few signings of a similar calibre and then we can turn a few disappointing defeats and close calls into victories and we’ll be in the sharp end of business next season.”