Wick FC remember ‘Chair’ as they look for early-season success

Wick FC manager Lee Baldwin has paid a poignant tribute to former club chairman David Phillips, who passed away a year ago this week.

Phillips, known as Chair, who owned Bognor High Street pub The Unicorn and held a similar role with the pub’s hugely successful Sunday side, helped the Dragons gain promotion from the Southern Combination Division One play-offs two seasons ago.

“Chair, alongside Guv Slaughter and Dave Usher, was one of the main reasons why I came back to Wick a few seasons ago,” said Baldwin. “People saw him as a character but he was actually a really, really lovely bloke who was so clued in.

“It was only fitting that he saw us gain promotion before passing and I know he would be so proud of where we are now, the improvements to the ground that we have made because of the legacy he left behind and the foundations he laid for the football club.

“Everyone at Crabtree Park will be eternally grateful for what he set in stone and which allowed us to achieve what we are about to behind the scenes.”

Wick entertain Welling in the FA Vase on Saturday before making the short trip to their neighbours Pagham for a league encounter on bank holiday Monday.

They lost 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at home to Pagham in the Peter Bentley Cup last Saturday and lost 1-0 at home to leaders Haywards Heath in the league on Tuesday night.

Baldwin added: “It will be fitting if we can dedicate a couple of victories to Chair’s name and I'm sure he will be looking down and expecting the bar tab to be open so the players can celebrate winning with a beer.”