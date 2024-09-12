Wick’s bright start to the SCFL premier division season continued with a win at Little Common – but Shoreham slipped up.

Little Common 2 Wick 3

SCFL premier

Lee Baldwin celebrated his 150th match in charge of Wick with victory at Little Common.

Wick, who won 3-2 at Little Common last weekend | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Josh Irish scored twice in the second half to restore the Dragons lead after Matt Storm's fourth minute opener was wiped out by a couple of goals from the home side before the interval, leading to Baldwin firing a verbal volley to his players during the break.

“We scored too early and too easily because we took our foot off the pedal and let them back into the match,” the Dragons boss said.

“I wasn't happy and the players had a few expletives directed at them in the dressing-room at half-time.

"They took notice and responded with a much better effort in the second half.

Charlie Gibson | Picture: Lancing FC

“Josh, who played in Stormy to run through and beat the goalkeeper for the opener, won a penalty which he converted for the equaliser three minutes after the restart and hit the winner with one of those superb goals he excels in.

“Job done and I was pleased to win my 150th game in charge but it wasn't our best performance.”

The milestone match was supposed to be last Tuesday's Peter Bentley Cup tie with neighbours East Preston at Crabtree Park but it was abandoned after 27 minutes due to floodlight failure.

The fixture will now be played next Tuesday at 7.30pm.

Wick are also at home on Saturday when they entertain Crowborough Athletic in a league fixture.

Shoreham 0 Satldean 4

SCFL premier

Goals by Kacper Ziolkowski, Arthur Rawlingson, Fraser Tozer and Herbie Rogers earned Saltdean United a 4-0 win at Middle Road in the SCFL premier division.

It was a day to forget for Shoreham, who slip to 17th place. The Musselmen go to Crawley Down Gatwick in the league on Saturday. See a picture gallery from the game here.

Lancing FC’s Charlie Gibson has been called up to play for England in the Under-23 six-a-side World Cup in Croatia in October.

The Minifootball World Cup is the top event in the sport, and the largest competition organised by the World Minifootball Federation (WMF).

It takes place every two years, drawing teams from across the globe to vie for the title of world champions.

The 2024 event will be hosted in the picturesque town of Mali Lošinj from October 7 to 10.

It will bring together the most talented young players in the sport. The tournament will highlight the diversity and skill that define minifootball, with passionate amateur players displaying remarkable abilities and competing at an exceptional level.

Lancers defender Gibson, who was on Brighton, Fulham and Crystal Palace’s book as a youngster, said: “I am excited about the opportunity to play in such a prestigious tournament.”

Lancing chairman Barry Sutton said: “It is a proud moment for Lancing Football Club to have one of our players play in this World Cup and it is testament to Charlie’s hard work and quality.”

With 11 other teams from as far afield as India, Iraq, Azerbijan and Mauritania as well as European countries such as Croatia, Serbia and Ukraine competing, it is sure to be a tough test for the Lancing player.

Gibson is looking for sponsorship so if you would be interested in backing him and/or the team the please email [email protected] for additional information.