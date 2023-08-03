Wick begin their Southern Combination Division One campaign at home to Roffey on Saturday and Dragons manager Lee Baldwin believes that any team which finishes above the Boars will gain promotion (3pm).

Roffey were relegated from the top-flight just 12 months after going up as Division One champions but have assembled a strong squad led by midfielder Ricardo Fernandes.

Wick were best of the rest last season when a strong finish took them to the Division One playoff final, just missing out on promotion when losing a tight affair with Epsom & Ewell.

Wick score against Godalming in the play-off semi-finals last season - promotion is the aim again | Picture: Stephen Goodger

It has left the Dragons with a feeling of excitement mingled with a healthy dash of anticipation as they begin the new season and Baldwin said: ‘We’ve been itching to get going again all summer.

‘There was no hangover from the playoff final, we celebrated a tremendous season until late into the night after the match.

‘Our pre-season schedule against teams from higher divisions has gone really well and we’re confident about our prospects.

‘I’ve told the boys that Roffey are the team to beat. They’ve got the band back together again, re-signing the players who helped them gain promotion a couple of years ago.