Wick take on Chessington and Hook | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Wick 2 Chessington & Hook United 0 – SCFL division one

Zac Harris wasted little time in getting off the mark as he helped send Wick back to the top of the table.

The recent signing from Littlehampton Town took just ten minutes to open his Dragons account, going past a couple of defenders before converting. It maintained their perfect start to the league season with a fifth straight victory.

Action between Mile Oak and EP | Picture: Chris Gregory

Harris troubled the Chessington defence, which had previously allowed just four goals in five matches, throughout. It was his first start for the Dragons after leaving the bench and catching the eye in a late cameo in the 3-2 win at Forest Row and the early signs are that he’s going to be a prolific scorer in a potent attack featuring Dave Crouch, Ben Gray and James Thurgar.

Johan van Driel sealed maximum points in a fiery fixture with a penalty two minutes from time.

Credit also goes to the home midfield and defence which kept a third clean sheet of the campaign.

Wick maintained top spot with a 3-0 home win over Montpelier Villa in midweek. Read the full report online.

Wick face another tough assignment tomorrow night when Shoreham visit.

Wick 3 Montpelier Villa 0 – Peter Bentley Cup

Wick extended their electric start to the season to seven wins in eight matches by easing past Montpelier Villa in the Peter Bentley Cup at Crabtree Park.

Both teams had a player sent off with Dragons attacker James Thurgar, who opened the scoring with a low effort in the sixth minute, being dismissed for a challenge just before half-time and Villa defender Mayckol Sabina sent off two minutes after the restart.

The two reds took the total to seven in the last three matches between the two clubs despite there being a lack of animosity between the teams.

Zac Harris, who hit the post in the second minute, added a second in the 63rd minute and skipper Ryan Barratt, who earlier headed against an upright, scored from a corner late on.

“It’s a brilliant start to the season,” said Wick boss Lee Baldwin. “We're relishing our third-round trip to Eastbourne United who are second in the Premier Division.”

Mile Oak 0 East Preston 2 – SCFL division one

It took just three minutes for Sean Culley to open his EP account on his debut. Lucas McGaw played a lovely ball over the Mike Oak back four which Culley beat the keeper to and calmly slotted in.

Matt Wilson picked up his second of the campaign with a fine direct free-kick after Culley was fouled.

EP went down to 10 men again after a Idris was dismissed. Alfie Moss was named MoM for a mature performance at the back.

EP boss Chris Horner said: “I was pleased the boys held on – we showed total control over the 90 minutes, we just can’t seem to kill teams off yet, but we will.”

EP bowed out of the Peter Bentley Cup, losing 4-1 on penalties to Worthing United.

The 90 minutes ended at 2-2 with Sean Culley and Alfie Moss picking up the goals for EP. Although EP held the possession stats they were unable to find a way through Worthing’s deep defending and resilience.

Shoreham put Forest Row to the sword with a 3-0 win, also in division one. Danny Momah, Harry Heath and Tom Bond with the goals for the home side. Shoreham goalkeeper Sam Marsden made a number of quality saves.Steyning Town ran out 3-0 winners at home to Bexhill United in the premier. Grant Radmore scored two.

Yapton 1 Pulborough 1 – West Sussex League Division 1

A surprise promotion from Division 2 (South) has given Yapton intermediate status again and they started the new campaign with a creditable result.

John Goord was sent off in the 20th minute for a foul. The resulting penalty gave Pulborough the lead and just before half-time, Aaron Tague equalised with a fine volley from Josh Dean's free kick.