Wick kick-off their new Southern Combination Premier Division adventure with a flight to the Channel Islands on Saturday to play Guernsey after an encouraging FA Cup performance in the controversial extra preliminary round tie at home to Isthmian South East side VCD Athletic.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dragons striker Dan Simmonds scored twice, including the fastest goal on the road to Wembley this year after just 16 seconds, with the Crayford-based visitors being reduced to ten men midway through the first-half following a heated scuffle.

Ezra Ikebuasi was sent off and Sinnks Christie booked when it should have been the other way round but the visitors rallied to reduce the arrears when Charlie Heatley converted a penalty with Wick feeling hard done by as one of the visitors clearly handled in the building up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heatley flicked in a fine equaliser on the stroke of half-time and substitute Nathaniel Olawole chested home a late cross to give the visitors a 3-2 win and Dragons boss Lee Baldwin admitted: ‘I was gutted as VCD were a really good side who impressed me.

Wick in action at Newhaven last season | Picture: Paul Trunfull

‘We gave a really strong account of ourselves and if I’m brutally honest the sending off worked against us as we were derailed instead of them. We were also really good in a friendly against AFC Stoneham, who finished with 91 points in the Wessex League last season, and haven’t looked out of place against two top teams which is very encouraging so we’re quietly optimistic about the new season.’

Wick entertain Horsham YM in the league on Tuesday (August 12) at 7.30pm.