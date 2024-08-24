Wigan Athletic 1, Crawley Town 0: Reds suffer first defeat of the season despite dominating Latics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 1-0 at Wigan Athletic, despite dominating the game.

In the first ever league meeting between the sides, Reds were unable to find an equaliser after Joy Mukena’s own goal in the first half, despite having 73 per cent possession. Reds also had 15 shots to Wigan’s three.

Unfortunately for Mukena, the defender found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time when Thelo Aasgaard’ goal-bound header g came off the head of Mukena before ending up in the back of the net.

Scott Lindsey made one change to his side that beat Cambridge United last weekend as Ade Adeyemo came in to replace Scott Malone on the right hand side. After a potential injury scare against Brighton and Hove Albion U21, Ronan Darcy was all cleared to start the game.

It was a dominant opening 25 minutes for Reds as they pressed high and attacked the Wigan defence with flowing passing moves however they couldn’t find a clear way through with their best chances coming from efforts outside of the box. In particular Jeremy Kelly and Darcy linked up nicely on the left hand side which created serious problems for James Carragher in the Latics backline.

Against the run of play, Wigan found the back of the net first. Silko-Amari Thomas tapped the ball in from close range after pushing off Toby Mullarkey but thankfully for Reds the goal was disallowed for offside.

Just five minutes later the home side had the ball in the back of the net once again and this time there was no offside to save Crawley.

Crawley Town's Joy Mukena | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Luke Chambers put a looping cross into the box which landed on the head of Thelo Aasgaard who flicked it goal-bound and after a deflection of Joy Mukena, the ball sneaked past Jojo Wollacott to give Wigan the lead.

Jay Williams could have levelled things up just before half-time but his header drifted wide of the post which meant that Crawley went into the break 1-0 down.

Eight minutes into the second half Adeyemo skillfully opened up some space to get a shot away and toe-poked it towards the Wigan goal but it was saved well by Sam Tickle.

Crawley kept pushing for the equaliser but it proved difficult for Reds as Wigan sat in deep and defended well. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy smashed an effort at the side-netting and then Williams in his final involvement of the game met Panutche Camara’s cross with his head but put it over the bar.

With ten minutes left to play, Reds continued to assault the Wigan defence with crosses but they were cleared every time and Crawley left The Brick Community Stadium with nothing.

Reds are back in action against Brighton in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday night before returning to the Broadfield Stadium to host Barnsley next Saturday.