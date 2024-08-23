Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Athletic’s start to the season could not be more different from Crawley Town’s.

The Reds have won both their opening games of their League One campaign and progressed in the Carabao Cup. Shaun Maloney’s side have lost to Reading and Charlton in the league and went out of the Carabao Cup on penalties to Charlton.

Scott Lindsey’s men travel to the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday looking to continue their perfect start. We gave Paul Kendrick, sports writer for the Wigan Today, the Wigan Observer and Wigan Evening Post some quickfire questions to get an insight to the Latics.

What has been the reaction to Wigan's start to the season? Obviously it's been disappointing, but there's been so much upheaval off the field in the last four years that we're still getting to grips with that.

Shaun Maloney, manager of Wigan Athletic. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

What has gone wrong in first two games? New-look playing squad and a few injuries already haven't helped, but they should have at least drawn with Charlton on the opening day, before being well-beaten at Reading last weekend.

What were the expectations at the start of the season?

Shaun Maloney said the budget was mid-table but he was aiming for the top six.

How was last season perceived and why (a success/disappointed/expected)?

Very much a success given the carnage of last summer (unpaid wages, near liquidation, change of ownership, transfer embargo, eight-point deduction), to finish top half was undoubtedly a fine achievement.

Has there been big changes to the squad over the summer?

Once again, there's been massive changes, with 14 senior players moving on and 10 so far being brought in, which has inevitably contributed to the slow start.

Who are the key players and dangermen Crawley should look out for?

Thelo Aasgaard is the one who makes things tick in the No.10 position, but the best player at the club - and possibly the league - is young goalkeeper Sam Tickle.

Likely formation? Almost always a 4-2-3-1.

Will anyone be missing Saturday? Jonny Smith, Tyrese Francois, Michael Olakigbe, Toby Sibbick, Luke Robinson.