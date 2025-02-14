Will 11 more wins hand Worthing the National League South title?

Chris Agutter believes 11 wins from Worthing’s final 16 games will secure the National League South title – and he believes they have every chance of achieving it.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he is warning his players that a run of games coming up against mid-table and lower-table teams will be no more straightforward than the sequence of games they have just had against leading sides in the division.

The Rebels are on a great run in the league – the past week’s 2-1 win at Tonbridge and 2-2 draw at Torquay United extended their unbeaten National South run to 13 games, and nine of those have been won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recent run has included wins over Dorking, Maidstone and Boreham Wood and draws with Eastboune Borough and – this week – the Gulls.

Celebrations for Worthing at Tonbridge - where Liam Nash scored the winner on his Reds debut | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Going into this weekend’s awkward-looking trip to Slough, Agutter’s men are three points behind leaders Dorking with three games in hand. But still only eight points separate the top seven, so it is all to play for all those clubs.

There’s confidence in the camp – alongside the knowledge that they have not always been at their best against lower-placed opposition. The next run of games, after this weekend’s Slough trip, sees Salisbury, Farnborough, Chelmsford, Bath, Chesham facing the Reds – and all of those bar the Chelmsford game are at Woodside Road.

Agutter was happy with this week’s haul of four points and said they just needed to maintain their recent standards and take things a step at a time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a points target in mind for the run of games we have just finished and we’ve blown it out of the water,” he told us. “Although it was a late goal conceded I was not upset to draw with Torquay – it meant we didn’t lose momentum and they didn’t gain it.

Worthing celebrate a goal in the 2-2 draw with Torquay | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

"In terms of points per game we’re top of the league. We’re in a really good position among a lot of full-time clubs at the top end of the league.

"We were good against Torquay. When we lost Sam Beard to his red card, which I thought was harsh, we went into survival mode. But then we stayed in survival mode when they had a man sent off – which I also thought was harsh, by the way.

"At Tonbridge we were excellent – as good as we have been for the first half-hour. Tonbridge came back into it but we were worth the three points and anyone who challenges that should be watching a different sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We think 28 wins will be enough for the title and we have 17. Eleven more from 16 games is within us but there will be tough games to come, of course. It’s a while now before we have to play any of the top sides so we need to focus on what’s in front of us and approach every game with the right mentality.

"We;ve won a number of six-pointers against other top teams so we know what we can do. And one of my big things is that we need to enjoy it and embrace the pressure and emotion of the situation we’re in. We’re punching above our weight and competing well with full-time teams.”

The team’s firepower has been boosted by the recent arrival from Hornchurch of striker Liam Nash, who has scored in each of his first two games.

Agutter has been an admirer of the forward for a while and was pleased when the opportunity arose to land Nash as he looked to move on from the club where he’d had major successes, including a goal at Wembley in the FA Trophy final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agutter said: “He’s in the Ollie Pearce mould, I would say. He’s very sharp, his movement is brilliant and he’s technically very good. The two goals he’s scored so far have not been from straightforward chances, which shows you that he can score different types of goal. He really adds to what we have already with Mo and Temi up front and will be imporant to us.”

Another factor working in Worthing’s favour is that they have been relatively fortunate with injuries this season, and Agutter said the work of head of performance and medical Matt Miller and his staff had been excellent – in knowing what levels the players could be pushed, and in getting them back from injury when they had a setback.

"They’re the fittest group of players I’ve seen and Matt is the best strength and conditioning coach I’ve worked with,” said the manager. “He will put the shackles on us if he thinks we are overdoing it with the players and will ensure we always have the right physical data. It’s the sort of stuff the fans son’t see but it’s essential to what we do.”

Worthing go to Slough confident but not complacent. “They’ll be difficult opponents – they’re the sort of side who can score five or six in a game. At our place we were 4-1 up and they got it back to 4-3 and gave us a scare. Their manager Scott Davies sets them up to be aggressive so it should be a good game between two sides wanting to play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other games this weekend include fifth v third – Boreham Wood v Eastbourne Borough – while Dorking go to Welling and Torquay host Hornchurch. The others in the play-off places are Maidstone and Truro, and they go to Hemel and Hornchurch respectively.