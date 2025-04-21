'Will be dearly missed' - Tributes paid to Sussex football coach
The Sussex County FA has announced the death of Paul Atkinson.
"It’s with great sadness that we recently learnt of the sudden passing of our ambassador and former under-18s and under-16s representative squad manager, Paul Atkinson,” a social media post on Easter Sunday (April 20) read.
"Paul had great success managing the sides throughout the 2010s, leading them to league titles as well as a national final!
"Our thoughts are with Paul's family at this sad time and he will be dearly missed.”
Loxwood FC offered condolences, commenting: “What a great man, he did so much for Sussex football. He will be missed. RIP.”
The father of one of the children Paul coached wrote: “Absolutely one of the best coaches my lad had the pleasure of playing for. And a lovely person who had no ego and coached how it should be.”
A former player added: “Absolutely gutted, he brought me into the set up for the U-16 & U-18. I would not have gone on to achieve everything I did at Sussex FA, without his confidence and guidance. RIP.”
Others described as Paul as a ‘cracking coach’ and an ‘even better bloke’.
