Will Smith and Ted Lasso: See Crawley Town's new owners' tweets as Reds make it two wins in two under WAGMI United

The Reds have a 100 per cent record under WAGMI United after wins over Barrow last week and Newport County today (Good Friday, April 15).
Goals from Ashley Nadesan and Ludwig Francillette ensured a 2-1 win in Wales and the new owners took to twitter to celebrate.
WAGMI United: Who are Crawley Town's new owners?
The first tweet was a one which involved a meme of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, with Smith labelled Crawley Town and Rock labelled as Newport County with the tweet saying: "Denzel said to me a few minutes ago: In your highest moments, be careful; that's when the Red Devil comes for you. @NewportCounty."
They followed that up with a gif of Hannah Waddingham's Ted Lasso character Rebecca Welton saying 'the drinks are on me' with the tweet 'All we had to do was put @crawleytown on-chain and they can't lose."
WAGMI United were announced as Crawley Town's new owners last Thursday (April 7). The Reds will be looking to continue their good run on Easter Monday when they host Walsall.