Will Smith and Ted Lasso: See Crawley Town's new owners' tweets as Reds make it two wins in two under WAGMI United

Kwesi Appiah celebrates his winner against Barrow - the first win under new owners WAGMI United. Picture by Cory Pickford

The Reds have a 100 per cent record under WAGMI United after wins over Barrow last week and Newport County today (Good Friday, April 15).

Goals from Ashley Nadesan and Ludwig Francillette ensured a 2-1 win in Wales and the new owners took to twitter to celebrate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first tweet was a one which involved a meme of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, with Smith labelled Crawley Town and Rock labelled as Newport County with the tweet saying: "Denzel said to me a few minutes ago: In your highest moments, be careful; that's when the Red Devil comes for you. @NewportCounty."

They followed that up with a gif of Hannah Waddingham's Ted Lasso character Rebecca Welton saying 'the drinks are on me' with the tweet 'All we had to do was put @crawleytown on-chain and they can't lose."