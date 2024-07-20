Bognor Regis Town fell to their first defeat of their pre-season friendly campaign when they lost 2-0 at home to a strong Portsmouth side in front of a large crowd at Nyewood Lane.

Early on, Craig Robson denied Kusini Yengi an almost goal, deflecting his chance wide of the goal.Rocks defender and former Pompey youngster Spencer Spurway was also called into action as he blocked Jordan Williams' low effort inside the area, after good work from Paddy Lane.Josh Murphy had a chance as he ran on to a forward ball before chipping the ball over Ryan Hall but his chance bounced wide on six minutes in a dominant start for the Championship side.For Bognor, Lucas Pattenden did well to win a corner on eight minutes. Matt Burgess swung the ball into the near post but neither Pattenden nor new Bognor striker Callum Barlow could capitalise.Burgess did well to pounce on a loose pass before hitting it forward to Jasper Mather who hit it early but straight at Will Norris on 16 minutes in a rare chance for Bognor.Bognor went behind on 23 minutes as Ollie Downs slipped up with a clearance. The ball was put back inside to Williams, recently signed by Pompey after leaving Barnsley, who neatly curled the ball into the net with a dipping strike out of the reach of Hall.Portsmouth went further ahead a minute later with Aussie star Yengi scoring after a simple ball over the top. This left Hall stranded and it was Yengi who fired it low beyond the defenders on the line.Pompey new boy Sammy Silvera had two shots denied in as many minutes as Hall gathered, with both chances coming from outside the box. Hall had to dash out of his goal to bravely block Silvera who had to receive treatment for the clash with the goalkeeper on 36 minutes.Tom McIntyre headed the ball into the net direct from a cross on the left but his goal was denied for offside on 40 minutes. Pattenden did well, using his pace to win a corner. Burgess drove the ball in but it was straight at Norris who gathered it in the air.HT 0-2Burgess did well to whip the ball in early in the second half. Under pressure from Barlow, Conor Shaughnessy did well to head it out for a corner.Lane had a shot blocked on 47 minutes and then Tom Lowery's attempt on the follow-up was also diverted wide as Pompey hit Bognor from their own corner kick.Substitutes were made as Barlow and Downs came off for Harvey Whyte and Tommy-Lee Higgs on 53 minutes.Pompey continued to control things and Callum Lang did well to shoot from outside the box but it was somehow deflected wide.The visitors made wholesale changes on 62 minutes and Finn Evans replaced Doug Tuck for the Rocks. Mason Vince then replaced Block on 67 minutes for the Rocks.Bognor made their final changes on 70 minutes as two triallists came on for Mather and Burgess.Higgs tried to find the triallist B's run but this was cut out as Bognor had more of the possession in the second half.For Pompey, Christian Saydee was waiting near the back post for a cross by Terry Devlin but this was cleared for a corner.