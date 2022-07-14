Win over AFC Wimbledon lifts Eastbourne Borough - and delights boss

Borough defeated the Dons courtesy of a Chris Whelpdale goal in their third friendly fixture, and with fans out in force, it was a truly memorable day.

“t was a really good game, I thought we got a lot out of it, and it’s always nice to come away with a victory,” Bloor said.

“What a great crowd it was as well. I think it was nearly 800 people – it’s a pre-season friendly, that’s fantastic. Great atmosphere, sun-drenched afternoon and a victory.”

Eastbourne Borough take on AFC Wimbledon / Picture: Andy Pelling

Both sides included a handful of trialists alongside more experienced heads, with Bloor particularly impressed by how all the elements of his team gelled.

“There are some really good players there. It’s time for us to digest. There’s not too many [of the trialists] that wouldn’t make a difference to our squad,” he said. “I was really happy. Obviously, it was really nice to see Whelps and Jake Elliott doing 90 minutes. We know our players; we wouldn’t have signed them if we don’t like them.”

Those getting run-outs from the Borough bench included new signing Simo Mbonkewi and striker Hayden Beaconsfield, who was confirmed to be making the step up from the under-18s side this season. Up against a defence that included Wales’ most-capped player Chris Gunter, it was a thorough examination for Borough’s young guns.

Bloor thanked AFC Wimbledon for visiting. “Special thanks to Johnnie Jackson, their manager. I really hope they have a fantastic season.”

The focus quickly moves to the next game, though, with another tough challenge away to Folkestone on Saturday.

Meanwhile Bloor will be joined in the dugout this season by a very familiar face, ex-Sports goalkeeper Dean Lightwood. Lightwood takes up the role of head goalkeeping coach after previously working with Bloor at Lewes – and reportedly turned down offers from professional clubs to return.