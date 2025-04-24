Win over Bexhill United puts Little Common within reach of SCFL premier safety
The Commoners gave their survival hopes a huge boost by collecting four points over Easter – including a 1-0 win over the Pirates to complete a league double over their big rivals.
On Saturday, Common hosted league champions Hassocks and battled their way to a creditable 0-0 draw in a match dominated by the strong wind.
Common's victory on Monday saw them rise to 17th in the table – one point above the relegation zone heading into the final weekend of the season. A win at Pagham will guarantee safety although defeat or a draw for either Shoreham or Loxwood will also see Common safe.
Boss Russ Eldridge said: “As we enter the last game of the season, we have got ourselves into a position where our future is in our own hands – to get into this position is testament to the group who have worked extremely hard to turn our fortunes around. As always, the focus is on ourselves and ensuring we do the right things all-round the pitch.
"It was good Easter weekend for us securing four points over two games keeping two clean sheets on the way. We should have taken a half-time lead against Hassocks which would have made the game different as in the second half the game was a non-event but we were happy to take the point.
"Monday's derby game was always going to be a tight and in recent weeks we've had to scrap and fight for everything. I felt we had some chances to take the lead in the first half and then they started the second half stronger but we managed to contain them before finishing stronger and taking control of the gam e.
"It was a good header from Kieran Ludlow to win the game and we will try and use this momentum as we travel to Pagham for the final game.”
Against Hassocks, Common created the best chances of the first half with Archie Warmington forcing a save from the visiting keeper before Logan Copley dragged the rebound wide. Adam Smith also saw an effort saved at the near post.
Despite having the wind in their favour in the second half, Common were unable to create a clear opening and were happy to collect a valuable point.
On Monday, a big crowd at the Recreation Ground saw Common complete their only league double of the season thanks to a Kieran Ludlow header in the 74th minute.
With fellow strugglers Shoreham winning at AFC Varndeanians, Common knew that only a victory would keep them out of the relegation zone heading into the final weekend of the season.
In a game of few chances, the visitors had a goal chalked off for offside in the first half but it was Ludlow's thumping header from a Sam Adams corner which sealed the points for Common.
